Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153,157 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 198,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

