Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE BY opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $726.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

