Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.58. Alcoa reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 3,304,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

