Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $38.00 at Wedbush

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Yelp stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

