Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.46

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 89253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.