Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to $9.75

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.93 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 309,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 560,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

