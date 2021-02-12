XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Trading Up 163.2%

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY)’s stock price rose 163.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 5,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 875% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

XT Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XTNY)

XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.

