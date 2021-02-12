Xriba (XRA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,905.00

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Xriba has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Xriba coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Xriba has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $3,905.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xriba alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00346937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $809.02 or 0.01724010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Xriba Coin Profile

Xriba (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,970,056 coins. The official website for Xriba is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Xriba Coin Trading

Xriba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xriba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xriba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xriba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xriba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.