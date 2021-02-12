XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.96.

XPO traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

