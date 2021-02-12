Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the January 14th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiaobai Maimai alerts:

NASDAQ:HX opened at $2.78 on Friday. Xiaobai Maimai has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaobai Maimai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.