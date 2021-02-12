Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.0691 on Top Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Xaya has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $3,572.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,714,481 coins and its circulating supply is 45,572,354 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.