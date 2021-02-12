X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 110,135 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Troilus East property located in north central QuÃ©bec, Canada; and the Ducran property comprising of 75 mining claims covering an area of 4160 hectares situated in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

