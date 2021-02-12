WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $56.92 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.40.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.