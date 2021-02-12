WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

WPP stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WPP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of WPP by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

