Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Worley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of WYGPY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Worley has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

