Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $648.64

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $648.64 and traded as high as $746.50. Workspace Group shares last traded at $729.00, with a volume of 129,175 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 739.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 649.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

