WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.99. 81,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 76,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth $199,000.

