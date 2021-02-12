Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 236.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

