Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,045,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.26.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

