Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

