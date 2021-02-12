Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $360.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

