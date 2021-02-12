Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.95. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

