William Blair Initiates Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS opened at $17.44 on Monday. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides payment cycle management and automated invoice-to-cash solutions for businesses and customers. The company offers Quantum Invoicing, an integrated invoicing solution that automates and accelerates invoice delivery; Quantum Payments, a payment solution that accept payments automatically through different channels; Quantum Cash Application that helps users to make payments automatically; managed eAdoption program; and professional services.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.