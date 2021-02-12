White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,172.52

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,172.52 and last traded at $1,163.92, with a volume of 21298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,123.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,035.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.26.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

