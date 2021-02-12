White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,172.52

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,172.52 and last traded at $1,163.92, with a volume of 21298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,123.60.
Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,035.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
