Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $20.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

