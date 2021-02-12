Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $64.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been given a $64.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.28% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

WPM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,874. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

