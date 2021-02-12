Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 83.1% over the last three years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

WHG opened at $17.00 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.