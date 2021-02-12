Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTSHF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

