Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

WTSHF stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

