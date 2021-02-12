Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,334 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Western Digital worth $40,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 274,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

WDC opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

