Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.15.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $2,536,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

