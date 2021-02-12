Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) traded up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 4,477,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average session volume of 548,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

