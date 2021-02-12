Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

