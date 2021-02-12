Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

