West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 458 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,836.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,667.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

