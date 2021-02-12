WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. WESCO International also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS.
NYSE WCC opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.
