WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. WESCO International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-6.00 EPS.

NYSE WCC opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.89.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.