Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Welltower stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

