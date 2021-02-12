Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 70.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.10. The company has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.