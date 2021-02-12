Wells Fargo & Company Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

AMAT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

