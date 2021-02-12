Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $275.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an inline rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.86.

Shares of AON opened at $229.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

