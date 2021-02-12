Wedbush Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $61.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.79.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

