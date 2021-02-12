WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $248.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

