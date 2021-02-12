WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

