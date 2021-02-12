WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

