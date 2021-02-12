WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 2,395 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

