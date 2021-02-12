WealthStone Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,873 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

