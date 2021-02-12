WealthStone Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $202.18 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

