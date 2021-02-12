WealthStone Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $158.94 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

