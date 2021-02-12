WealthStone Inc. Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $86.48 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

