WealthStone Inc. Buys 141 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $333.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

